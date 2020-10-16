Mettler-Toledo Product Inspection, a global market leader in product inspection technology, will participate in the virtual Food Safety Summit 2020, October 19 to 22, 2020. The virtual Mettler-Toledo booth will include access to the company’s website as well as to product literature, white papers and videos of the various inspection systems at work. It will also have the capability to chat with Mettler-Toledo product inspection specialists about the capabilities of the individual systems and the unique needs of attendees’ company operations.

Robert Rogers, Mettler-Toledo’s Senior Advisor on Food Safety and Regulation will also be presenting on the virtual show’s Solutions Stage about various aspects of today’s food safety challenges.

For more information, please visit: http://www.mt.com/pi