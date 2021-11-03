Patty Paper, Inc. (PPI) will exhibit a wide variety of select grade papers that are FDA-approved for use in the meat, alternative meat, dairy, bakery, deli, snack, and grocery industries at the International Production & Processing Exposition (IPPE), at Booth #C-12672. IPPE 2022 will take place January 25–27, 2022, in Atlanta, GA.

Coated with a variety of waxes or wax blends, the company's broad selection of paper is used not only to separate hamburger patties as their name implies; it is also used with cheese, poultry, pork, bakery, and deli foods. PPI's converted papers include patty interleaving, cheese slice interleaving, picking paper, bulker, or roll stock paper, and sheeted waxed paper or peach/pink, green, and black steak paper.

PPI sells paper for all types of paper feed equipment including Hollymatic, Nutec, Formax, Weiler, Reiser, Provisur, etc.

The way PPI packages their product also differentiates the company in the food safety area. The first company to recognize the potential hazards in using non-FDA approved strings, cardboard, or paper tapes, PPI provides a patented FDA approved individually wrapped paper packaging system. Individual fully wrapped packages keep each stack of interleaving paper clean and sanitary until it is used for interleaving along with the individual sheets being protected from environmentally introduced contamination.

For more information, contact Patty Paper, Inc., 1955 N. Oak Drive, Plymouth, IN, 46563, 800-782-1703, www.pattypaper.com.

Source: Patty Paper Inc.








