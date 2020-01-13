Frontmatec to exhibit at IPPE 2020

Held every year in Atlanta, Georgia, the IPPE show continues to be one of the top poultry, meat and feed industry trade show of its kind. With all segments of the industry being represented under one roof, the show brings in a strong local and international presence. In addition to the large amount of exhibitors to visit, there is also a variety of educational and interactive seminars to attend.

Frontmatec is participating at IPPE 2020 and will be focusing on the rollout of three new products that its R&D center has been busy working on for the last 12 months. A highlight in this context will be the next generation of maximized yields, less maintenance and overall stronger product.

Frontmatec offers, with locations in Europe, America and Asia, holistic concepts and turnkey solutions for the international food industry and is especially well known for its high-quality systems for the entire value chain of the meat industry – from carcass grading, slaughter lines, cutting and deboning lines, hygiene systems and control systems to logistics and packaging, all unique solutions, which creates considerable value for customers.

Visitors to the Frontmatec booth will be presented with a full portfolio of products from the entire group.

On display in its ITEC booth (just next to our main booth at 8051) will include a variety of hygiene products to view and test out.

Representatives from every business unit of the group will be presented between the two booths.

Visitors looking to arrange an appointment with a representative should email Brooke Crosby at bcr@frontmatec.com.

See you in Atlanta!

