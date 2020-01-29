Sealed Air to exhibit innovative lineup of solutions and services at the 2020 International Production and Processing Expo

Sealed Air will feature more than 40 innovative solutions and services during this year’s International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, including those from Automated Packaging Systems, a company Sealed Air acquired in 2019.

At Booth B5119, look for Sealed Air’s CRYOVAC brand food packaging and automation systems and Automated Packaging FAS SPrint Revolution SidePouch Food Bagger system. Automated Packaging Systems brings complementary capabilities to Sealed Air, including expertise in engineering, automation technology, and sustainability.

“For decades, customers have looked to Sealed Air as a trusted partner that offers innovative solutions to help businesses safely package food and increase operational efficiency,” said Mike Rosinski, Sealed Air’s Marketing Director for Fresh Red Meat. “We are pleased to be back at IPPE and look forward to demonstrating how we can help customers grow sustainably into the future.”

Leslie Cook, who works in Sustainability Strategy and Advocacy at Sealed Air will be speaking on the future of recyclable packaging in the meat industry during the IPPE Environmental Conference for the Meat and Poultry Industry. That event will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 9:15 a.m.

Select Solutions at the Show:

CRYOVAC Brand Darfresh on Tray: Uses 100% of film creating zero film scrap and up to 40% less material waste. It also has 35% faster processing speeds (vs. other skin pack and rollstock technologies) which can significantly increase pounds packaged per man-hour.

Uses 100% of film creating zero film scrap and up to 40% less material waste. It also has 35% faster processing speeds (vs. other skin pack and rollstock technologies) which can significantly increase pounds packaged per man-hour. CRYOVAC Brand Darfresh on Board: A new, sustainable packaging solution that is set to revolutionize the presentation of the protein retail market. It uses zero scrap packaging technology combined with a cardboard flat support and vacuum skin technology that helps extend shelf-life.

A new, sustainable packaging solution that is set to revolutionize the presentation of the protein retail market. It uses zero scrap packaging technology combined with a cardboard flat support and vacuum skin technology that helps extend shelf-life. CRYOVAC Brand Plant-Based Rollstock : A semi-rigid rollstock that combines plant-based, renewable materials with PET or recovered PET to create packaging structures that offer advanced barrier protection while reducing the use of traditional plastic.

: A semi-rigid rollstock that combines plant-based, renewable materials with PET or recovered PET to create packaging structures that offer advanced barrier protection while reducing the use of traditional plastic. CRYOVAC Brand BL75 Bag Loader: Automated, high-speed horizontal bag loader for placing, solid foods (like cheese or deli meats) into bags before sealing.

Automated, high-speed horizontal bag loader for placing, solid foods (like cheese or deli meats) into bags before sealing. Automated Packaging Systems FAS SPrint Revolution SidePouch Food Bagger: High-speed, flexible packaging system that delivers uptime reliability for packing fresh and frozen foods in poly bags and stand-up pouches in manual to fully automatic operations.

For more information visit Sealed Air’s website.