JBT to showcase industry-leading processing solutions at 2020 International Production & Processing Expo

JBT Corporation, a global technology solutions provider to the food and beverage industry, will be a featured exhibitor at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta Jan. 28-30. The expo is the world’s largest annual poultry, meat and feed industry event of its kind, featuring more than 32,000 visitors from over 130 countries.

Event attendees will be able to get a close-up look at a full range of JBT solutions supporting all stages of the protein processing journey, including the:

JBT X-ray Guided Waterjet Portioning System for pork ribs and red meat applications

C.A.T. NEOCAT Chiller, providing increased throughput with a reduced footprint

Northfield freezing innovation with improved hygiene

Prime Equipment Group skinning solutions and Water Reuse System

TIPPER TIE SVU6800 large clipper

XVision FlexScan Intelligent X-ray Inspection

Proseal GT4e automatic high-speed in-line tray sealing system with full vacuum facility

All of which will be on display in over 13,000 square feet of exhibit space at the event.

JBT will also offer live demos of its iOPS system, an advanced equipment monitoring system that uses real-time data to help clients maximize uptime and increase operational efficiency.

“Our full line of processing solutions including preventative maintenance technology and support services is a powerful combination that drives proven operational results for our customers,” says Steve Radke, Director of Sales and Marketing, at JBT Protein North America and MCCA. “We’re excited to showcase that unique approach to IPPE attendees and help them discover how to operate their lines at maximum potential.”

In recent years, JBT has acquired several companies as part of a strategic plan to expand its capabilities and become a preferred provider throughout every stage of the food processing journey. The company’s innovative approach to holistic preventative maintenance is helping to drive JBT’s next step in achieving that strategic goal: advancing the customer experience.

“Our PRoCARE maintenance solution, powered by iOPS equipment monitoring software, is really helping us see a more holistic view of our customer,” says Radke. “This data is helping us make a bigger cultural shift toward a more customer-obsessed, results-driven approach to support our customers’ long-term operational success. We’re eager to talk to IPPE attendees about the new technology and what an enhanced customer care offering means for them.”