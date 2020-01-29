DeltaTrak featuring two new real-time loggers at the 2020 International Production & Processing Expo

DeltaTrak will be introducing its new FlashLink RTL Prime 2G and 3G In-Transit loggers at the 2020 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE), Booth C9467, from January 28 – 30, 2020, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

DeltaTrak President and CEO, Frederick Wu, is expecting an excellent response to the new products. “Not only do both devices offer the benefits of a 2-in-1 logger with real-time reporting and a PDF backup report when cellular service is unavailable, each includes a longer battery shelf-life and can be switched to flight mode during use on aircraft,” says Mr. Wu. He believes the RTL Prime 3G will be especially well received because of the light sensor which offers an extra layer of security during shipping.

Ideal for monitoring location and temperature during the transport of live poultry, the RTL Prime 2G and 3G loggers boast customizable high and low alarm settings. The 24 hour cloud service with uploads every 10 minutes allows real-time tracking of perishable temperature sensitive shipments, whether on trucks or overseas containers. The ability to store data in the cloud gives producers decision-making confidence, HACCP/FSMA compliance and audit protection.

With features such as 60-day trip duration, one-button activation and a highly visible shipping card, the new RTL Prime loggers are all-in-one solutions with mass appeal.

The RTL Prime 3G logger not only monitors location and temperature, but light, which allows decision-makers to see every time the truck or container door is opened during shipping. The 3G model also enables exporters to track shipments to Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Italy and the United Kingdom, making it an all-around excellent choice for anyone shipping to these countries where 2G is not available. A bonus feature is that when the RTL Prime 3G logger is used for shipping to a country that does operate on 2G, it will work there as well.

The new RTL Prime loggers transmit data using GSM cellular networks, which means they will operate in areas where GPS trackers won’t. The Vodafone SIM offers the best worldwide coverage.

For a demonstration, please visit Booth C9467 at 2020 IPPE.

For more information visit www.deltatrak.com.