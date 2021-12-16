Every company has growth plans. Some of them are relatively simple – purchase a new piece of equipment, add new retail customers, develop some new products. Those things are manageable and achievable with a little planning.

Then, there are the big dreams. Expand the building or build a new one from the ground up. Become federally inspected. Launch an entirely new product line. These types of projects are achievable as well, but they take time, effort and a financial investment to accomplish. Sometimes the idea of building a new headquarters or purchasing enough equipment to start a new production line seems too large. The cost is too great, the scope of the project is difficult to grasp.

This could be the time to start seeing those large-scale projects as something more than a pipe dream or a far-flung wish. It could be that your dream can become a reality, and it might not be as hard as you think. The last couple of years have seen incredible growth in small and mid-sized meat processor category. A sizable number of consumers have found alternatives to their big box stores or their stand-by meat brands. Sales are up and interest is high. Furthermore, state and federal grants are available (and likely will become available next year) to help strengthen the food supply chain. That means money is available to processors who are looking for a little help to reach that next level.

If nothing else, it’s time to start making strides to achieving these long-term goals. If you want to become USDA inspected, find out now what you have to modify or alter in your plant to make it happen. If you want to go through a large construction project or other capital expenditures, start laying the groundwork for it – find available land or decide what equipment you want.

Making a New Year’s resolution can be a good thing, but they don’t come true on their own. If you’re making a resolution for your business, take the necessary steps to make it a reality.

Sam Gazdziak

gazdziaks@bnpmedia.com