As we roll into a new year, I think it’s natural to reflect on past experiences and look for changes to make in the coming year. It’s not exactly a New Year’s resolution, where you swear to lose weight or stop smoking. It’s more of a business evaluation. You could be looking at new markets to explore, ways to attract new customers, or how to maximize the impact of your newly gained grant money.

Our work isn’t that different, as a trade magazine. We need to evaluate the content we give our readers and the way we give it. Over the last few years, we’ve tried to grow our video and podcast content. We’ve devoted ourselves entirely to online news coverage, leaving behind the paper magazines. That move was something that most magazine publishers would not have imagined even 5 years ago. But we determined that we needed to be where the reader is, and readers are increasingly spending time on their computers or devices. It was a risky move, even though it made sense, and I think we’ve made it work for us and you.

As part of our continuing evolution, we must keep your needs in mind. Which begs the question, are you getting the content you need from us? If you’re reading our newsletters, watching our videos or flipping pages on our eMagazine, do you find the answers you need? Do you want to see more of a particular topic, or less of one? Are there trends that we need to write about? Do you enjoy watching videos or listening to podcasts, and do you want to see more of them?

Let me know what your thoughts are; we really want to hear from you. Email me at gazdziaks@bnpmedia.com to let me know how we can help deliver the content that meets your needs.

Sam Gazdziak