Land O’Frost, Inc. has announced its venture snack brand Gone Rogue Turkey Bites are now available at Earth Fare, a health and wellness supermarket.

Gone Rogue All-Natural Turkey Bites are on shelves at Earth Fare’s 23 locations throughout eight states (Georgia, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia). The all-natural snack will serve Earth Fare consumers as a delicious and long-lasting energy source they can feel good about eating.

“Like Earth Fare, Gone Rogue is dedicated to providing products with high-quality ingredients every day. That is why purposeful protein seekers will now find our energy-sustaining snack in their aisles,” said Candace M. Cage, brand manager at Land O’Frost. “We’re excited that together we will offer consumers a protein-forward option to build toward their fitness and nutrition goals.”

Made from lean, all-natural turkey from American farms, each one-ounce bag provides 10 grams of protein per serving and is low in carbs (less than 4 grams), sugar (less than 3 grams) and calories. With four delicious flavors including Sea Salt and Black Pepper, Nashville Hot, Maple Brown Sugar and Honey Mustard, Turkey Bites satisfies cravings without sacrificing taste. Together, Gone Rogue Snacks and Earth Fare are free of:

Added hormones

Artificial fats and trans fats

Artificial sweeteners

Bleached or bromated flour

High fructose corn syrup

Artificial preservatives

Artificial colors or flavors

Earth Fare shoppers ready to Never Snack Down can purchase Gone Rogue for $5.99.