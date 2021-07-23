Land O’Frost Inc. announced the addition of Gone Rogue All-Natural Turkey Bites to its selection of protein-centric snacks under its brand Gone Rogue. Turkey Bites satisfy the desire for delicious taste and nutritional value that purposeful protein seekers are searching for. Each package will help consumers satisfy their cravings for savory flavor without sacrificing their goals.

“Our team is always in the pursuit of ‘better’- better ingredients, better snacking and better fuel for that on-the-go lifestyle, which is the inspiration behind our new, All-Natural Turkey Bites,” said Shanta McGahey, Director of Insights and Integrated Marketing of Land O’Frost, “With a great taste and none of the stuff that slows you down, we are proud to fuel consumers to achieve their health and nutrition goals.”

Made from all-natural turkey from American farms, Turkey Bites are a trifecta of sustained energy, nutrition, and flavor for a more mindful snack option. Baked to perfection, Turkey Bites are created in small batches to ensure each bite is packed with specially blended spices. Each one-ounce bag provides 10 grams of protein and 60 calories or less per serving in addition to less than 4 grams of carbs and less than 3 grams of sugar. The new snack comes in four great flavors including Sea Salt and Black Pepper, Nashville Hot, Maple Brown Sugar and Honey Mustard.

“We’re thrilled to expand Gone Rogue Snacks to offer more options and variety to those looking to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle. Our snacks, both Turkey Bites and our High Protein Chicken Chips, are focused on delivering quality and purposeful protein in a casual way,” said Candace M. Cage, Brand Manager at Land O’Frost. “As a consumer’s partner in snacking, we understand many people are busier than ever. Whether they’re on the go or at home, we’re determined to create the best way for consumers to manage energy and help them reach every goal.”

For those with the audacity to Never Snack Down, Gone Rogue All-Natural Turkey Bites are available on Amazon or at 167 Hy-Vee locations in the Midwest. And, coming soon to Woodman’s Food Markets in Wisconsin and Illinois and Sherm’s Thunderbird Markets in Oregon.

Source: Land O’ Frost