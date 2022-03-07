Ossid is demonstrating its Reepack ReeEco Tray Sealing machine, which is an ideal packaging solution for seafood, in Wexler Packaging Products’ booth 1387 at Seafood Processing North America, March 13–15, 2022, at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston, Massachusetts.

The ReeEco Tray Sealing machine is a high-quality, energy efficient unit that is housed in a compact footprint for modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) and vacuum skin packaging (VSP) applications. It can handle 10K film, which is specifically designed for seafood. The ReeEco Tray Sealing machine features a standard infeed conveyor with three loading positions, easy changeover, automatic output belt conveyor, and a user-friendly control panel.

Seafood Processing attendees will see the ReeEco Tray Sealing machine in action as it will be integrated with a Wexler labeling unit for a complete packaging and labeling demonstration.

Ossid is the industry’s premier brand in manufacturing sustainable, efficient tray packaging, weigh/labeling and horizontal form fill seal machinery for numerous industries, including seafood, meat and poultry, healthcare, and others. Additionally, Ossid is the North American master distributor of Italian-based Reepack. This partnership completes Ossid’s breadth of product, enabling it to consultatively recommend the best solution to its customers by directing them to the package style that best fits their application and production goals.

To learn more about how the ReeEco Tray Sealing machine can add efficiencies to your next seafood packaging application, or to see how the Ossid/Reepack partnership can streamline your packaging processes, visit Ossid in Wexler Packaging Products’ booth 1387 at Seafood Processing North America in Boston.

Source: Ossid