Carando, the artisan of Classic Italian Meats, is expanding its offerings with the launch of Sweet Italian Sausage. Using Carando's time-honored recipe, the new dinner links are prepared with 100% pork and blended with Italian herbs and spices to deliver a complex, robust, and authentic taste.

Convenient and easy-to-prepare, Carando's flavor-packed Sweet Italian Sausage helps turn a weeknight dinner with family or a weekend gathering with friends into an unforgettable dining experience. The links pair perfectly and effortlessly with a wide range of dishes, from pastas and pizzas to sandwiches and soups, easily making any meal a memorable occasion. Plus, each link contains 15g of protein per serving, without MSG, artificial flavorings, or colorings.

Carando's Sweet Italian Sausage joins the brand's extensive line-up of dinner sausages, including Mild Toscano Italian Sausage, Hot Sicilian Italian Sausage, Traditional Beer Bratwurst Sausage, and Original Crafted Bratwurst Sausage.

"As a leader in classic Italian meats, we're excited to venture further into the category and expand our sausage portfolio to continue to bring the traditional and bold flavors that consumers crave to the table," said Douglas Baldwin, brand manager for Carando at Smithfield Foods. "Carando's new Sweet Italian Sausage offers an enjoyable solution, achieving a simple, easy-to-prepare meal that can make any moment delicious."

Carando's Sweet Italian Sausage is available now at Publix for a suggested retail price of $5.99. For more information and recipe inspiration, please visit www.carando.com.

Source: Carando