sweetgreen, the mission-driven restaurant brand serving healthy food at scale, is announcing its late summer menu featuring a revival of the fan-favorite salad, the Italian Chopped. The salad includes a medley of tangy and refreshing ingredients inspired by coastal flavors that are reminiscent of a Mediterranean holiday. Customers can order the Italian Chopped as part of sweetgreen’s late summer menu, available starting Tuesday, Aug. 15.

sweetgreen’s summertime salads feature a variety of flavor profiles and hearty options. In the Italian Chopped, customers can experience a combination of iconic Italian flavors, with slices of salami paired with spicy banana peppers and seasonal heirloom cherry tomatoes, all pulled together with a slightly sweet and acidic red wine vinaigrette.

"We’re always excited to add new ingredients to our menu that not only meet our food ethos but also deliver fresh, delicious flavors that we know our community will love,” said Co-founder and Chief Concept Officer, Nicolas Jammet. “With the Italian Chopped joining the menu, Sweetgreen customers can enjoy a new red wine vinaigrette made with avocado oil, and savory ingredients like fresh salami and pickled banana peppers.”

In addition to The Italian Chopped, sweetgreen’s late summer menu features more bowls to choose from, including:

The BBQ Chicken Salad extends its stay on the menu as one of the most talked about bowls since its launch last season. Featuring juicy apples and crunchy tortilla chips, it's topped with Honey BBQ Sauce, made in partnership with two-time World BBQ Champion Winner Chef Charlie McKenna of Lillie's Q in Chicago, and sweetgreen’s signature Green Goddess Ranch dressing.

Exclusive bowls for Sweetpass and Sweetpass+ members (sweetgreen’s recently launched free and subscription model loyalty program), available for digital and app ordering only. The limited-time items include: The Charcuterie Cobb, Sweetgreen’s take on the charcuterie board, stacked with proteins including salami, hard-boiled egg, and blue cheese, as well as crunchy ingredients sprinkled in, like roasted almonds and red onions, all dressed in a balsamic vinaigrette. The Miso Roasted Corn Bowl, which celebrates the newest seasonal ingredients joining the menu, is full of farm-fresh corn and peppers and served with blackened chicken in a miso sesame ginger dressing.

The Mini Mezze, which joins the kid's menu and is an inspired take on classic Mediterranean flavors, features roasted chicken, hummus, and cucumbers. It’s topped with tortilla chips for extra crunch.

sweetgreen’s late summer menu will be available through Oct. 23. To learn more about sweetgreen and its menu and to sign up for Sweetpass, visit the sweetgreen website. Follow sweetgreen on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @sweetgreen.

Source: sweetgreen