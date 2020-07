Carando brings classic Italian flavor to the deli with new products

Carando, a brand of Smithfield Foods, is venturing further into the deli section with the addition of handheld, fully-cooked calzones. The new line features three mouth-watering flavors to tantalize every palate, including Pepperoni, Meatball, and Chicken Parmesan. Known for its authentic Italian flavors, the calzones offer consumers a simple, no-prep meal without skimping on taste.

"As a leader in Italian meats, we are excited to expand our portfolio and bring more of the traditional taste of Carando to consumers," said Diane Purnell, brand manager for Carando at Smithfield Foods. "Our new fully-cooked calzones offer convenient, on-the-go options for consumers looking to enjoy an easy meal at any time."

The calzones are ready to heat and eat in less than two minutes. Each calzone is 6 ounces and retails at $2.99.

To find out more information, visit www.carando.com.

Source: Carando