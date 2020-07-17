Meat and Poultry Industry NewsNew Consumer Products

Carando brings classic Italian flavor to the deli with new products

Carando Calzone
July 17, 2020
Industry News
KEYWORDS calzone / carando
Order Reprints
No Comments

Carando, a brand of Smithfield Foods, is venturing further into the deli section with the addition of handheld, fully-cooked calzones. The new line features three mouth-watering flavors to tantalize every palate, including Pepperoni, Meatball, and Chicken Parmesan. Known for its authentic Italian flavors, the calzones offer consumers a simple, no-prep meal without skimping on taste.

"As a leader in Italian meats, we are excited to expand our portfolio and bring more of the traditional taste of Carando to consumers," said Diane Purnell, brand manager for Carando at Smithfield Foods. "Our new fully-cooked calzones offer convenient, on-the-go options for consumers looking to enjoy an easy meal at any time."

The calzones are ready to heat and eat in less than two minutes. Each calzone is 6 ounces and retails at $2.99.

To find out more information, visit www.carando.com

Source: Carando

Subscribe to The National Provisioner

 

Email Icon

I want to hear from you. Tell me how we can improve.

BNP Media Owner & Co-CEO, Tagg Henderson

Recent Articles by Industry News

SaniDate 5.0 approved virucide against human Coronavirus

Modified atmosphere packaging technology for FIBC’s (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers)

Eagle TraceServer software delivers traceability and action-based interventions

Calling all Nashville Beefitarians: Burgers and Beats Contest is right around the corner

Related Articles

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.