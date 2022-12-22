Veroni, the maker of Italian deli meats and specialty products, brings Italian flavors and high quality to the American festive tables with its finest charcuterie. From the four pairing variations of the Enjoy AperiTime trays line — a ready-made selection of authentic Italian charcuterie, paired with cheese, dried fruits and breadsticks — to the Italian regional specialties such as Speck and different types of salami, included in the Antipasto line, Veroni gives some tips to craft charcuterie boards or prepare some typical Italian recipes.
Veroni’s influencer campaign shows different recipes
As the phenomenon of sharing food photos on social media does not seem to come to an end, Veroni rides the wave by planning influencer campaigns, especially in this period, both in the U.S. and in Italy. Thanks to their creativity, social media gurus craft grazing boards, suitable for festive tables, or typical Italian recipes like "Gastronomic Panettone," a treat that is able to give a final Italian touch. This campaign is supported by a survey conducted for Veroni, which confirms that 78% of American consumers consider charcuterie a great addition to festive tables. The Veroni family’s favorite pics are shown below.
A gallery
Source: Veroni
