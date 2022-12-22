Veroni, the maker of Italian deli meats and specialty products, brings Italian flavors and high quality to the American festive tables with its finest charcuterie. From the four pairing variations of the Enjoy AperiTime trays line — a ready-made selection of authentic Italian charcuterie, paired with cheese, dried fruits and breadsticks — to the Italian regional specialties such as Speck and different types of salami, included in the Antipasto line, Veroni gives some tips to craft charcuterie boards or prepare some typical Italian recipes.

Veroni’s influencer campaign shows different recipes

As the phenomenon of sharing food photos on social media does not seem to come to an end, Veroni rides the wave by planning influencer campaigns, especially in this period, both in the U.S. and in Italy. Thanks to their creativity, social media gurus craft grazing boards, suitable for festive tables, or typical Italian recipes like "Gastronomic Panettone," a treat that is able to give a final Italian touch. This campaign is supported by a survey conducted for Veroni, which confirms that 78% of American consumers consider charcuterie a great addition to festive tables. The Veroni family’s favorite pics are shown below.

A gallery

Match the Italian flavor of Veroni deli meats with some sweet bites and add some Christmas decorations. Image courtesy of Kelsey Bassett, @theboardloon

Craft a Christmas wreath by combining Veroni charcuterie with delicious cheese and garnish with sprigs of rosemary. Image courtesy of Rachel Holtin, @austinfoodstagram

Cheers to a new year with an elegant grazing table where the ingredients of the Enjoy AperiTime tray cleverly combine each other. Add some honey and jam for the right pairing. Image courtesy of Leigh Skomal, @thewelltable

Try to recreate a typical Italian “Gastromic Panettone” filled with your favorite Veroni charcuterie – its taste will bring you to Italy. Image courtesy of Sonia Peronaci, @soniaperonaci

Source: Veroni