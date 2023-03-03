After a successful 2022 of sponsoring the most important U.S. tennis tournaments in Miami, Washington and Cincinnati, Veroni kicks off this year as the official Italian charcuterie sponsor of the BNP Paribas Open, one of the greatest professional tennis tournaments in the world, which will take place from March 6–19 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The event paves the way for Veroni’s 2023 sponsorship activities, which will be full of sports events, such as the Washington Citi Open (July 29–Aug. 6) and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati (Aug. 12–20), where the Italian company will reaffirm its sponsorships for the second consecutive year.

“The BNP Paribas Open is the first tennis tournament we are sponsoring this year. We aim to carry on the great visibility we had in 2022 thanks to a well-structured sponsorship strategy, choosing the most popular sport and culinary events in the [states,]” says Marco Veroni, president of Veroni U.S.A. “To truly appreciate our authentic Italian charcuterie, produced with recipes handed down from generation to generation within our family, you need to taste it. This important tournament is an excellent opportunity to introduce our brand to [U.S.] sports and food fans and elevate the brand’s image.”

Supported by 2022’s achievements and events, Veroni continues elevating its imported Italian charcuterie among U.S. sport and food fans. The company has grown in the U.S. market, seeing a 20% increase in yearly revenue in 2022.

Veroni’s booth at BNP Paribas Open

For Veroni’s first year of sponsorship at the BNP Paribas Open, spectators and players can experience Veroni’s deli meats between matches. An eye-catching display booth will provide the exclusive tasting experience of authentic Italian charcuterie while watching the world’s top tennis players. To strengthen its lounge experience, Veroni will decorate its walls with emotional pictures of colorful charcuterie boards that are crafted with the brand’s products. In addition, tennis fans will be able to sample and buy Veroni products at Grab & Go points in the venue.

Additionally, Veroni’s logo will display on the sidelines of Stadiums 1 and 2 in the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. A video spot will show the tradition of Italian cured meats passed down within the company’s family. The spot will highlight Veroni’s achievements, which, in 2025, will reach a 100-year anniversary.

Sponsorship activities in 2023

“We want [U.S.] consumers to have the opportunity to taste the difference of our products, and large events like tennis tournaments are the right place to meet and connect with our target,” says Emanuela Bigi, Veroni’s marketing manager. “After our first experience in 2022, we are already working on the next events, such as the Citi Open in Washington and the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati. Thanks to them, more and more [U.S.] consumers are discovering the pleasure of eating Italian food that stands out for quality, flavor, and taste.”

The historical Italian charcuterie producer has been the first Italian company to import made-in-Italy charcuterie in the U.S. since 2016. Once delivered in the U.S.A., Veroni’s Italian authentic cured meats are locally sliced and packaged, in compliance with U.S. strict food safety requirements, at the Logan, New Jersey, facility. As a historical, family-owned company, Veroni aims to bring the full experience of authentic Italian charcuterie to American consumers.

