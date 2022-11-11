Old Trapper is announcing that they have been named the “Presenting Sponsor” of the 2022 Legends Classic and 2022 Empire Classic men’s college basketball tournaments. Old Trapper Beef Jerky is the “Official Snack” of both tournaments.

The 11th annual Legends Classic takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on November 16th and 17th. Michigan will take on Pittsburgh, and VCU will go up against Arizona State in the semifinal doubleheader on November 16th followed by the third place game and championship game on November 17th.

The 28th annual Empire Classic tournament will take place on November 21st and 22nd at the Barclays Center. The semifinals will feature Syracuse versus Richmond and St. John’s versus Temple on November 21st. The third place game and championship game will be held on November 22nd.

As the Presenting Sponsor of the Legends Classic and “Official Snack” of both tournaments, Old Trapper will get prominent placement throughout both tournaments and in TV and media coverage. Old Trapper will also be spotlighted on tickets, web banners, digital signage, court decals and billboards throughout the games.

“The Legends and Empire Classic tournaments are an exciting start to the men’s college basketball season, and we are happy to once again be the Presenting Sponsor and Official Snack of the games,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Our delicious and high protein beef jerky helps keep basketball fans fueled as they watch their favorite teams battle it out for the 2022 Legends Classic and Empire Classic titles.”

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products