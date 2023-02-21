Old Trapper, an official partner and official beef jerky of the Pac-12 Conference, is announcing that the beef jerky brand is once again going to have a major presence at the 2023 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, held March 8–11 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Pac-12 men's basketball tournament features 11 games across four days in the sports and entertainment capital of the world: Las Vegas. All 12 teams from across the conference will compete for the Pac-12 title and a trip to "the big dance."

As the official beef jerky and official partner of the Pac-12 Tournament, Old Trapper will have an on-site activation for fans at the Pac-12’s fan engagement area at T-Mobile Arena. The brand will also receive a slate of media visibility across Pac-12 Networks’ linear, digital and social channels, along with in-arena branding and hospitality at the tournament events.

“As the [official beef jerky] of the Pac-12 Conference, we are excited to be supporting all Pac-12 [member] teams at the tournament in that capacity for the second straight year,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Basketball players and fans are some of our most avid consumers[,] and we always enjoy cheering on the teams as they go head-to-head for the championship title.”

Sources: Old Trapper Smoked Products; Pac-12 Conference