Old Trapper, an Official Partner and Official Beef Jerky of the Pac-12 Conference, is once again going to have a major presence at the 2024 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, held March 13–16 at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas.

The Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament is held annually each March in Las Vegas. All 12 teams from the league will compete over the 4-day event to crown a Pac-12 tournament champion who will punch their ticket to the “Big Dance” of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

As the Official Beef Jerky and Official Partner of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Old Trapper will have an on-site activation for fans at T-Mobile Arena and will also receive a slate of media visibility across Pac-12 Networks’ linear, digital and social channels, along with in-arena branding and hospitality.

“As the Official Beef Jerky of the Pac-12 Conference, we are excited to be supporting all Pac-12 member teams at the tournament for the third consecutive year,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Basketball players and fans are some of our most avid consumers and we always enjoy cheering on the teams as they go head-to-head for the championship title.”

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products