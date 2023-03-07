Old Trapper announced that they are an official sponsor of the 2023 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men's and Women’s Basketball Championship from March 8-12 at the T-Mobile Center and Municipal Auditorium respectively in downtown Kansas City, Mo.

As part of their presence at the championship, Old Trapper will feature an onsite activation at the fan fest area during the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. Fans will be able to play against one another in Pop-a-Shot and have a chance to enter to win their own Pop-a-Shot basketball hoop. An on-site fan photo booth will also be available for group and individual photos, and plenty of free samples of Old Trapper beef jerky will be provided.

“As the Official Beef Jerky of the Big 12 Conference, we are proud to be an official sponsor of this year’s Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball championships for the first time,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “We’ve enjoyed cheering the teams on throughout the season, and we are looking forward to the exciting championships as the athletes battle it out on the court for this year’s title. As part of our expanded partnership with the Big 12 which we announced last year, we are excited to support the athletes in the tournament, and engage with the fans at the fan fest event.”

Big 12 Conference Vice President-Sales Sean Desmond said, “We appreciate the opportunity to build off our existing partnership with Old Trapper to include activation around our basketball championships. The FanFest is an integral part of the fan experience, and one of the many elements that makes our championship week in Kansas City so unique.”

Source: Old Trapper