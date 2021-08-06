Old Trapper announced that the beef jerky brand is an official sponsor of both the 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76, and the 2022 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, presented by New York Life.

As the official jerky of the Pac-12 Conference and a sponsor of next season’s Pac-12 Football Championship Game and Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament, Old Trapper will receive a slate of media inventory across Pac-12 Networks’ linear, digital and social channels, along with in-stadium branding and hospitality at the two flagship championship events.

“Old Trapper is Proud to be an official Partner of the Pac-12 helping support college athletics throughout the conference,” said Robert Leary, Director of Marketing of Old Trapper. “As locals to the Pacific Northwest and many of us as alumni of Pac-12 schools, the college sports seasons are something we look forward to as fans. Life is great when you are able to snack on the best beef jerky while watching the finest college athletes in your home region.”

“We are pleased to welcome Oregon-based Old Trapper as the official jerky of the Pac-12 and to have them involved with our championship events,” said Steve Tseng, Pac-12 Networks Executive Vice President of Sales. “Old Trapper is a 50-year-old family business headquartered just outside Portland, Ore. and we are thrilled to partner with a brand that makes a wide variety of the tastiest jerky available today.”

The 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game, presented by 76®, will be played Friday, Dec. 3, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and broadcast on ABC. The Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament will be played March 9-12, 2022, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for the sixth year.

Source: Old Trapper