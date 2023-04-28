Old Trapper announced that as the Official Beef Jerky of the Big 12, Pac 12 and Big Ten Conferences, they are adding their support to the respective baseball and softball programs at the week-long conference baseball and softball tournaments in May.

The Pac-12 baseball tournament will take place May 23–27 in Scottsdale, Ariz., at the Scottsdale Stadium. Old Trapper has partnered with the Pac-12 to create an in-game fan experience, awarding Old Trapper’s 1.75-ounce beef sticks to the fans cheering the loudest for their teams. Videoboard graphics will announce the experience during each game. The first-ever Pac-12 softball tournament will be held May 10–13 in Tucson, Ariz., at the Hillenbrand Stadium. The in-game fan experience will also take place at this tournament. Old Trapper digital paid media and organic social media promotion will be part of both tournaments.

The Big Ten baseball tournament will take place from May 23–28 in Omaha, Neb., at Charles Schwab Field. Old Trapper will have in-stadium presence with televised signage and stadium LED boards. An in-game fan experience will take place at one game per day during the tournament and will award Old Trapper’s 1.75-ounce beef sticks to the row of fans that cheers loudest for their teams. Videoboard graphics and/or PA audio announcements will support the activation. The Big Ten softball tournament will be held May 10–13 in Champaign-Urbana, Ill., at Eichelberger Stadium and will feature a similar in-game presence. Old Trapper digital paid media and organic social media posts will be visible throughout both tournaments.

The Big 12 baseball tournament will take place from May 24–28 in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field. Old Trapper will have an onsite presence throughout the games with signage and in-stadium activations. This year’s tournament will feature a “Big Stick Homerun” activation that will award Old Trapper 1.75-ounce beef sticks to a lucky row of fans each time a Big 12 player hits a homerun. The Big 12 Fan Fest area will feature a consumer experience on May 24 and 25, where Old Trapper brand ambassadors will debut a custom Old Trapper jersey and will be handing out 1.8-ounce bags of jerky and engaging with fans through a photo mosaic experience. The Big 12 softball tournament games will be held May 11–13 in Oklahoma City, Okla., at the U.S.A. Softball Hall of Fame Stadium and will feature in-stadium signage and the same in-stadium activations as those taking place at the baseball tournament. Old Trapper digital paid media and organic social media posts will be a part of both Big 12 tournaments.

“We are looking forward to an exciting series of baseball and softball tournaments with our continued partnerships with the Big 12, Pac-12, and Big Ten,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Over the last several years, we have actively strengthened our sports sponsorship program with these great partners, and we are excited about the new activations we have planned this year to interact with the fans and cheer on the athletes.”

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products