Old Trapper is announcing that the beef jerky and meat snacks brand is the presenting sponsor of the NFL Network’s "Good Morning Football" show for the third consecutive year.

The season-long sponsorship includes Old Trapper product integration within "Good Morning Football" and includes TV spots across all NFL Network programming, brand highlights on show billboards, and digital and social media extension. Additionally, the "What’s Your Beef" feature will be presented by Old Trapper each week on "Good Morning Football."

“We are excited to team up with the NFL Network for the third consecutive year, and further establish the natural union between football and beef jerky fans,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “Football fans are some of our most loyal customers and what’s better than enjoying the best beef jerky while tailgating, attending games, and going to watch parties throughout the season? Just as every play counts, every bite of Old Trapper jerky fuels the spirit of competition and camaraderie, making every moment of the football experience truly unforgettable."

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products