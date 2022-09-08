Old Trapper has announced that the meat snacks brand has renewed its sponsorship with CBS Sports Network for the fifth consecutive year. The 2022 partnership includes Old Trapper exposure throughout the season during live College Football Games, Inside College Football and That Other Pregame Show (TOPS) on CBS Sports Network. As part of the partnership, Old Trapper is continuing its signature “What’s Your Beef" sponsored segments on both studio programs and serving as Presenting Sponsor of Primetime-Late College Football games.

The 2022 college football schedule begins on Saturday, August 27 with games set to air on CBS Sports Network. The first weekend games include Charlotte at FAU and Vanderbilt at Hawaii. This season’s Tuesday edition of Inside College Football begins airing on Tuesday, August 30.

Returning for its tenth season in 2022, That Other Pregame Show (TOPS) is a four-hour weekly football program airing on Sunday mornings. TOPS previews the upcoming games with opinions, analysis, predictions, and interviews. TOPS begins airing on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, September 11.

“Old Trapper is happy to renew our partnership with CBS Sports Network for the 2022 football season,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “We enjoy working with the teams at Inside College Football and That Other Pregame Show (TOPS) as the teams battle it out on the field. Our beef jerky is the perfect snack for all of this season’s football events from stadium games, tailgating, and watch parties with friends at home. We are excited for the season to kick off later this month.”

Source: Old Trapper