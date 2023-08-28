Old Trapper is announcing that the meat snacks brand has renewed its sponsorship with CBS Sports Network for the sixth consecutive year. The 2023 partnership includes Old Trapper exposure throughout the season during live college football games, "Inside College Football" and "That Other Pregame Show," or "TOPS," on CBS Sports Network. As part of the partnership, Old Trapper is continuing its signature “What’s Your Beef” sponsored segments on both studio programs and serving as Presenting Sponsor of primetime-late college football games.

The 2023 college football schedule begins on Saturday, Aug. 26, with games set to air on CBS Sports Network. This season’s first edition of "Inside College Football" begins airing on Wednesday, Aug. 30, followed by weekly Tuesday night shows throughout the season.

Returning for its eleventh season in 2023, "That Other Pregame Show" is a four-hour weekly football program airing on Sunday mornings. "TOPS" previews the upcoming games with opinions, analysis, predictions and interviews. "TOPS" begins airing on CBS Sports Network on Sunday, Sept. 9.

“Old Trapper is happy to renew our partnership with CBS Sports Network for the 2023 football season,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “We enjoy working with the expert analysts at ["Inside College Football"] and ["That Other Pregame Show"] ... covering the players and teams battling it out on the field. Just as the seasoned flavors of Old Trapper's beef jerky evoke memories of authenticity, CBS Sports Network's coverage always captures the timeless essence of the game. We are excited for the season for kick off later this month.”

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products