Old Trapper has renewed its sponsorship deal with “The Jim Rome Show” on CBS Sports Radio for the fourth consecutive year.

Airing from September 2022 through June 2023, the partnership includes sponsored features, podcast integration and social media promotion of Old Trapper beef jerky. A highlight of the campaign is the integration in a custom “What’s Your Beef?” segment, where once a week Jim Rome discusses rivalries, beefs and clashes in all things sports.

Approximately 200 markets carry "The Jim Rome Show," accounting for more than 2 million listeners each weekday from 9 a.m. to noon PDT over CBS Sports Radio. One of the most respected voices in the world of sports broadcasting, Rome, inducted in 2019 into the Radio Hall of Fame, has become known as a leading opinion-maker as host of the nation’s premiere sports radio talk show.

“This partnership is a fun one for Old Trapper, and we are excited to renew our partnership with Jim Rome for the fourth year in a row,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer for Old Trapper. “Jim Rome is at the forefront of what’s going on in daily sports, and we enjoy his entertaining commentary and highlights of the fan’s favorite beef jerky throughout each season. We look forward to working with Jim and his team again this year as he finds out 'What's Your Beef'.”

Source: Old Trapper