Old Trapper has entered a multi-year partnership as sponsor and “Official Beef Jerky” of the Mountain West Conference.

As part of the partnership beginning July 1, 2024, Old Trapper is the Official Title Sponsor of the Mountain West Football Championship and will be displayed through promotional, digital, and social content, along with in-stadium branding. Also included are additional pre-game and in-game promotional tie-ins and prominent signage at Mountain West Football Media Days. As part of the designation as “Official Beef Jerky” of the Mountain West, Old Trapper will receive prominent branding opportunities, curated digital and social media inventory across the Mountain West’s owned media channels, fan-focused activations, and hospitality across Mountain West sports year-round.

“We are excited to welcome Old Trapper as the Title Sponsor of the Mountain West Football Championship Game and Official Beef Jerky of the Conference," Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said. "This iconic beef jerky is a perfect partner who aligns with the innovative spirit of the American West and the values that embody the MW student-athlete experience. We look forward to collaborating with Old Trapper and elevating both brands during this partnership.”

Old Trapper Chief Marketing Officer Robert Leary added, “Old Trapper is proud of all of our sports conference sponsorships, and we are excited to expand with the great teams out west in the Mountain West Conference. Collegiate athletes and the fans that cheer them on are some of our most loyal consumers and we are proud to partner with Mountain West in a multi-year partnership that promises to ignite passion both on and off the field.”

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products