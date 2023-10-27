The beef jerky and meat snacks brand Old Trapper is entering the second year of its sponsorship of the Big Ten Conference, which includes the designation as the official beef jerky of the Big Ten Conference.

The 2023 sponsorship covers the Big Ten football, men’s baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, and hockey seasons.

Throughout the partnership, Old Trapper will be highlighted as the official beef jerky of the Big Ten Conference in both televised and streamed event coverage on the Big Ten Network. Old Trapper will also be featured in :30-second spots across the network’s linear and digital platforms, and included on conference signage at the Big Ten Football Championship Game, Hockey Championship Game and the Big Ten Conference Basketball Tournament. The beef snacks brand also receives rights to use Big Ten Conference logos throughout the season.

"Old Trapper is proud to be starting their second year of sponsorship with the Big Ten Conference, where tradition and excellence meet on the grandest stage,” Chief Marketing Officer Robert Leary said.. “Just like the athletes who strive for greatness, we too aim to provide the finest in quality and flavor. Together, we're setting the gold standard."

Source: Old Trapper