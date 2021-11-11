Old Trapper, the Big Ten Network and Big Ten Conference today announced the beef jerky and meat snacks brand as the official beef jerky of the Big Ten Conference. The new partnership covers the Big Ten football, men’s and women’s basketball, and hockey seasons.

Throughout the 2021-22 season, Old Trapper will be highlighted as the official beef jerky of the Big Ten in both television broadcasts and streaming programming. Old Trapper will also be featured in 30-second spots across the Big Ten Network’s linear and digital platforms and included on conference signage at the Big Ten Football Championship Game presented by Discover, Big Ten Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament and the Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments. The beef snacks brand also receives rights to use Big Ten Conference logos throughout the season.

“We are excited to be partnering with the Big Ten Conference in this new sponsorship. Big Ten fans know that meat snacks pair perfectly with their traditions in football, basketball and hockey,” said Robert Leary, Director of Marketing of Old Trapper. “In considering expanding our sponsorships this year, it was an easy choice to partner with the Big Ten when we think about how committed the fans are to not only the teams, but to Old Trapper at the stores too.”

Source: Old Trapper