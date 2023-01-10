As the 2022–23 college basketball season continues, Old Trapper announces that the beef jerky brand has renewed its partnership with CBS Sports Network for college basketball. As part of the sponsorship, Old Trapper is the presenting sponsor of live college basketball coverage one night per week on CBS Sports Network, surrounding some of the top matchups of the season.

Old Trapper beef jerky will also be spotlighted in Player of the Game features in live college basketball games and "Inside College Basketball" studio coverage on CBS Sports Network. These features will run throughout the regular season and bracket week.

“This is our sixth consecutive year as a key sponsor of college basketball on CBS Sports Network[,] and partnering with CBS Sports Network and cheering on the teams is always one of our favorite times of year,” said Robert Leary, chief marketing officer of Old Trapper. “We look forward to keeping athletes and fans fueled up with our [protein-packed,] delicious beef jerky as the teams battle it out on the courts throughout the 2023 season.”

Source: Old Trapper Smoked Products