For the second year in a row, the nearly century-old Italian deli meats company Veroni takes the court in Washington D.C. as the Official Charcuterie sponsor for the Mubadala Citi DC Open taking place from July 29 through Aug. 6. A week later, at the same time as last year, the company will be going back to Cincinnati to sponsor the Western & Southern Open, which lasts from Aug. 12 -20.

Again, this year Veroni sponsorships will be full of events and initiatives to gratify American tennis fans by offering a quality Italian food experience. Among the most anticipated events is the Sunset Aperitivo in Cincinnati, an event open to the public scheduled for Aug. 17 and created in collaboration with a partner, Aperol Spritz, a cocktail brand. The idea is to replicate last year’s success, serving the iconic orange drink & Veroni charcuterie at sunset, a combination that won over thousands of participants last year.

“Italian food comes with unforgettable experiences. This is what we aim to do by continuing to bring our culinary culture to the largest sporting events such as The Mubadala Citi DC Open and the Western & Southern Open”, said Emanuela Bigi, Veroni marketing manager. “We want tennis fans to become fans of Veroni as well. We have been bringing the best charcuterie since 2016 and we want to continue carrying out our mission by celebrating sports and the high quality of our charcuterie”.

Veroni’s offer at Mubadala Citi DC Open and Western & Southern Open

Tennis fans can have a first-class experience at the Stadium Club, watching their favorite players from the best stadium view while experiencing the authentic Italian charcuterie of Veroni. Athletes and their families and friends are experiencing Veroni's genuine deli meats at the Players Lounge, too. In addition, Veroni products are present at the grab-and-go points of Rock Creek Park. For the Mubadala Citi DC Open, Veroni has also organized a giveaway to give the luckiest fans a chance to win two pairs of tickets for the final on Aug. 6.

As the Official Italian charcuterie Sponsor at the Western & Southern Open, the Italian company will be present with its branded lounge where fans can taste the variety of curated meats paired with Aperol Spritz. In partnership with the Italian brand, for the occasion, Veroni aims to transform the lounge into the temple of “Italian aperitivo.” At the Lindner Family Tennis Center, Veroni and Aperol Spritz will also be the protagonists of a media sampling event.

Lindner Family Tennis Center - Western & Southern Open 2022. Photo courtesy of Veroni.

Sponsorship activities in 2023

After inaugurating the 2023 sponsorship campaign with the BNP Paribas Open, Veroni continues to capture tennis fans’ taste buds with their authentic Italian charcuterie, from the famous Italian Prosciutto to regional specialties such as Coppa and traditional salami featured in their product lines. Supported by 2022’s achievements and events, Veroni aims to elevate its high-quality, imported Italian charcuterie offering premium food experiences.

The secret behind their taste is hidden in their traditional recipes passed down through generations. Veroni produces all its meats in Italy, ensuring that every bite is bursting with true Italian flavors. A competitive advantage that continues to score points for the company: Veroni has grown in the U.S. market, with a 20% increase in yearly revenue in 2022.

“We believe in the synergy between sports and high-quality food. Indeed, we look forward to sponsoring even more ATP and WTA tournaments because they are the right places to meet and connect with our target”, said Bigi. “True to this winning combination with tennis, Veroni has also been the official supplier of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. As a historical deli meats company, Veroni aims to bring the full experience of enjoying authentic charcuterie to everybody”.

Source: Veroni