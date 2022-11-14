From Nov. 10-13, 2022, Veroni was the official Italian charcuterie sponsor at the Houston Open at the Memorial Park Golf Course, where the Italian brand created food experiences for foodies and golf fans alike with its charcuterie imported from Italy. After successful sponsorships at the top US tennis tournament, Veroni is ready to impress the golf sector.

“We are honored to be the charcuterie sponsor of the Houston Open 2022, which comes after successful sponsorships of tennis tournaments and culinary events”, says Marco Veroni, president of Veroni USA. “These sponsorship activities represent great opportunities to let American consumers have a bite of Italian tradition and appreciate the passion for good food passed down in our family. The tasting experience is the only way to comprehend the concept of imported charcuterie”.

Spotlight on the high-quality of Veroni’s authentic Italian charcuterie in Lexus Club 18, the exclusive lounge area of the Memorial Park Golf Course that includes open-air stadium seating along the golfers' right side of the 18th hole. In this comfortable lounge area, spectators have experienced a first-class view of the finishing hole of the Houston Open, while indulging in delicious charcuterie boards crafted with the U.S.'s best-selling products of Veroni. Those who prefer the courtyard to follow the tournament have enjoyed authentic Italian deli meats under the shade of Veroni-branded umbrellas.

Veroni’s sponsorship activities in 2022

2022 has been a year of great visibility for Veroni thanks to a well-structured sponsorships strategy choosing the most popular sport and culinary events in the States. From New York’s most renowned culinary Festival to the most important tennis tournaments like Miami Open, Washington City Open, and Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, Veroni is elevating its brand of high-quality imported from Italy charcuterie amongst the U.S. sports and food fans.

Since 2016, the Italian cured-meat maker has been the first Italian company to import made-in-Italy salami to the U.S., sliced in the company’s New Jersey plant. As a historical, family-owned company, Veroni aims to bring the experience of fully enjoying authentic Italian charcuterie to the life of American consumers. The tasting experience is the only way to fully understand the high quality of Veroni charcuterie. Therefore, the Italian brand wraps up the year with a bang thanks to the Houston Open, the first golf tournament sponsored by Veroni.

Source: Veroni