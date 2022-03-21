Since Combilift launched its first C8000 model in 1998, multidirectional capability has been one of the major hallmarks of the company’s wide range of handling solutions. Twenty-four years and thousands of R&D hours later, its latest product takes multidirectional capability to the next level. The Combi-MR4 is a 4-wheel electric powered multidirectional reach-truck, which incorporates Combilift’s new Dynamic 360° steering, which provides rotation on each wheel, enabling seamless directional change of the truck while on the move. The system allows this extremely agile forklift to work in forward, sideward and crab steer mode, guaranteeing swift operation and excellent manoeuvrability. Hence the full name of the new model: the Combi-MR4 Dynamic 360.

The impetus for the development of this latest addition to Combilift’s portfolio was to develop a multi-directional truck, with a very low platform to maximize storage density. The Combi-MR4 is available in two unique models, with capacity ranges up to 10,000 lbs, and can operate in aisles as narrow as 8-ft. To maximize all vertical storage space in racking systems, the wheel configuration of two drive wheels at the rear and two sets of smaller dual front wheels provides a platform height as low as 15”.

In keeping with Combilift’s common overall design ethos, the highly versatile Combi-MR4 can handle long loads as well as palletized goods with ease. Driver comfort and safety are priorities, from an ergonomic point of view this is provided with a high visibility stand up or sit-down operator cabin, AC-electric power steering, multi-function joystick controlling hydraulic mast functions and travel direction all make for a smooth ride and straight forward operation. The articulated rear axle with two rear rubber drive wheels provides optimum traction for outdoor use, while still ensuring nimble and accurate truck placement.

To achieve this level of maneuverability, Combilift utilized its newly developed-in-house Dynamic 360° steering. This novel steering concept enables operators to manipulate the truck’s positioning and orientation without the need to stop and change driving mode. Intuitive and easy-to-operate, this is achieved by simply twisting the control joystick clockwise or counter clockwise to adjust the wheel positions simultaneously—providing crab steering and allowing direction change on-the-go.

Combilift CEO Martin McVicar says: “With Combilift’s continued commitment to innovation, aiding customers to handle their materials safely and efficiently is our priority."

Source: Combilift