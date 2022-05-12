Rite-Hite has announced the addition of the Revolution LT high volume, low speed (HVLS) Fan to its expanding industrial fan lineup. The newest Revolution HVLS Fan provides cooling and destratification with ease of operation.

The Revolution LT is an economical, affordable fan for facilities that need efficient air movement with basic controls. This fan brings the same safety and quality customers expect from Rite-Hite fans through innovative hub and blade design, redundant safety features, and a hard-wired single fan controller.

Available in 8- to 24-foot diameters, the Revolution LT Fan’s four-blade design comes with a single fan controller that uses a 4-inch touchscreen for operation (on/off, speed adjustment, and forward/reverse settings). The Revolution LT pulls air from above the fan and pushes it down in toward the floor in a conical shape, spreading up to 85 feet in all directions from the center of the fan. This cone shape allows the HVLS fan to cover up to 22,000 square feet without leaving a dead air spot in the center.

Like other fans in the Revolution fan lineup, the Revolution LT provides consistent air movement with the shape of its blade. It’s this shape—not the number of fan blades—which creates consistent air movement across the entire fan diameter. Unlike most fans in the industry, Revolution LT blades are not produced through an extrusion process, since extruded fan blades create a dead air area directly underneath the fan, breaking airflow continuity.

“The Revolution LT Fan is a simple solution for air movement challenges in commercial and industrial spaces that allows plant managers a more economical option for temperature control,” said Bill Murphy, Rite-Hite Engineered Solutions product manager. “With effective air movement, facilities can improve indoor air quality, increase employee comfort and reduce energy usage, helping to maximize productivity.”

Source: Rite-Hite