Rite-Hite is expanding its extensive line of industrial fans with the introduction of CoolMan Zone Fans. Designed for destratification, the innovative, patented design uses a small, energy-efficient fan to deliver a powerful column of air between rack aisles, above or below mezzanines, or in other tight spaces that may be challenging or costly to distribute air evenly. CoolMan Zone Fans improve worker comfort on the floor, reduce energy costs and equalize temperatures throughout the facility.

“Effective air movement has been the key to reducing thermal stratification that can occur in both winter and summer months in facilities,” says Bill Murphy, product manager for Rite-Hite Engineered Solutions. “High volume, low speed (HVLS) fans have been the optimal solution for destratification in large, open spaces; however, for areas with low ceilings or obstructions, HVLS fans may have limited applications. The focused air flow of the CoolMan Zone Fan is ideal for these tighter spaces.”

CoolMan Zone Fans are available for mounting heights up to 50’. Each fan covers an area from 1,200 to 2,500 square feet, depending on variables such as ceiling height, fan speed, and targeted number of air-turns per hour. They feature composite fan blades and a stator ring to maximize airflow to the floor level, eliminating cold and hot spots. CoolMan Zone Fans are easily installed and have adjustable hanging positions. Using direct-drive motors with thermal overload protection, CoolMan Zone Fans have the option of an alternating current (AC) or an electrically commutated (EC) power supply. Fans can be operated individually or in zones. They can also be controlled manually, automatically using temperature sensors, or remotely through building management systems (BMS).

CoolMan Zone Fans can be used in spot cooling applications or can complement Rite-Hite’s traditional lineup of Revolution HVLS fans, as well as other Rite-Hite industrial fans. In addition to creating a more comfortable working environment, the air movement created by CoolMan Zone Fans also helps reduce moisture and improve indoor air quality (IAQ). Uniform air temperatures allow HVAC systems to work more efficiently, thus reducing overall energy consumption and helping extend the life of your heating and cooling equipment.

Source: Rite-Hite