Rite-Hite’s Environmental Enclosures division recently introduced ClimaTrek Cold Chain Transport Solutions, a new line of climate-controlled trailer bulkheads. These specialized trailer products help ensure proper temperature, environmental control, and separation inside climate-controlled trailers, while protecting workers with an ergonomic handle design for safe usability.

ClimaTrek’s flagship product line is the TBH Series of insulated trailer bulkheads. Using modern materials and state-of-the-art design and construction, ClimaTrek bulkheads are easier to use and more durable than similar existing products. Made of Arcel resin, the bulkheads are rugged enough to minimize the need for frequent replacement, yet lightweight and ergonomically sound enough to allow for easy maneuvering and repositioning. They also feature a tight, efficient seal to help protect product integrity throughout the cold chain journey.

ClimaTrek TBH Trailer Bulkheads are available in a two-panel, bi-fold design or in a three-panel, Z-shaped configuration that can accommodate odd-number pallet configurations between temperature zones. A single TBH Filler Panel is also available for situations in which an individual bulkhead panel is needed.

Designed with the user in mind, ClimaTrek products maximize safety and durability, easing the burden on employees while protecting against the loss of products and profits during transport. Features of ClimaTrek TBH bulkheads include:

Light, flexible panels constructed of 2.5-inch Arcel molded foam resin;

Ergonomic handle positioning for easy lifting and carrying;

Anti-twist strap guides;

Easy repair, panel-saver handles that won’t break through panels and are rust- and corrosion-resistant;

Astandard, universal center hinge to allow easy, efficient access to all cargo areas.

Single low-profile panels have magnetic fasteners that keep them securely attached to trailer walls when not in use.

Rite-Hite has a long history of helping food producers and distributors protect the cold chain through innovation in cold storage doors, insulated curtain walls, blast freezer doors, and HVLS fans. ClimaTrek extends this expertise into the trailer and along the temperature-controlled journey of food, beverages, and other sensitive products. For more information, visit climatrek.com or call 888-466-9898.

Source: Rite-Hite