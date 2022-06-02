White Castle and Bellisio Foods, one of the nation's largest, most trusted frozen food companies, have announced a partnership to bring White Castle's popular Chicken Rings to retail outlets across the U.S.

White Castle Chicken Rings are the new addition to the freezer aisle for Craver Nation, debuting in two flavors, Original and Spicy, in summer 2022. Made with white meat chicken and lightly breaded to perfection in a fun ring shape, White Castle Chicken Rings deliver bold, crispy taste. Packaged in a stand-up, resealable pouch, they're ready to satisfy every crave anytime.

"We are thrilled to support the expansion of the White Castle retail portfolio," said Steve Young, CEO of Bellisio Foods, Inc. "With consumers turning to the frozen aisle for new innovation, and snacking at home doubling over the past two years, this is the perfect time to fulfill consumer needs for more delicious options."

"This partnership accelerates offering one of our most craveable restaurant menu items to retailers nationwide," said Lynn Blashford, CMO, White Castle, "We are excited to give shoppers the ability to discover a high quality, fun to eat product that runs rings around the competition."

White Castle, famous for its craveable portfolio of sliders and sides, celebrates its 35th birthday in retail this year. The company was the first fast-food chain to introduce its retail division in 1987, and today is a category leader in frozen Sliders, available in retailers large and small, in all 50 states. White Castle Chicken Rings, the latest in White Castle's retail innovations, are also expected to be available nationwide.

White Castle and Bellisio Foods are exploring other grocery portfolio expansion opportunities and hope to announce more soon.

More information about White Castle's retail offerings can be found at whitecastle.com/grocery.

Source: White Castle