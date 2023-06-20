White Castle, America's first fast-food hamburger chain, is offering value as it unveils two new Chicken Ring flavors, Hidden Valley Ranch Chicken Rings and Spicy Buffalo Chicken Rings. The crispy, uniquely shaped Chicken Rings are made with all-white-meat chicken. Customers can get the Chicken Rings at $3.99 for 12 Chicken Rings at participating White Castles.

The addition of these two exclusive flavors means there are three versions of the Chicken Rings to order. The tried-and-true Classic Chicken Ring features tender all-white-meat chicken on the inside and crispy breading on the outside. For fans of a little extra flavor profile, The Hidden Valley Ranch Chicken Rings are coated with a dusting of Hidden Valley's blend of buttermilk, garlic and special blend of herbs and spices. The Spicy Buffalo Chicken Rings, like the summer season, brings the heat with cayenne pepper, vinegar, garlic and paprika.

"Summer is the season of warmth and good vibes and that's exactly what White Castle is delivering to Cravers with these delectable Chicken Rings variations," said Jamie Richardson, vice president for White Castle. "We'll also be bringing home the value for Cravers everywhere — 12 Chicken Rings for just $3.99 means you get great taste and a great deal ... "

White Castle is providing customers a chance to always carry Chicken Rings in their pockets. A limited number of Chicken-Rings-inspired key rings are on sale at House of Crave.

Hidden Valley and Original Ranch are registered trademarks of the HV Products company and used under license by White Castle.

Source: White Castle