Dronedek Founder and CEO Dan O'Toole fields dozens of contacts each week from organizations interested in working with his company, which is one of the first in the world to offer a secure, smart mailbox designed for autonomous deliveries. It's a happy situation for any startup founder, but it also serves as inspiration for the always iterating business leader.

"It's really cool to be at the forefront of a transformative industry and to see so many others whose innovations dovetail perfectly into ours," he said. "Consumers want increasingly faster deliveries of the products they buy whether that's lunch, medicine, or any other item. They also want a secure and reliable way to receive those products, and that's what we provide."

As a case in point, Dronedek recently entered into an agreement with Speedy Eats, which is developing mobile kitchens designed to be located in parking lots to provide quality food fast via drive-thru and autonomous delivery.

"Speedy Eats is the first automated restaurant on the planet," said Founder and CEO Frederick Speed Bancroft. "Bringing Dronedek into the mix will make our customers' experience even better."

Speedy has the capability of serving customers via delivery and/or takeout all from its patent pending platform. Speedy Eats serves pizzas, BBQ, chicken tenders, wings, breakfast items, salads, wraps, sushi, subs, chicken salad, cold beverages, side items, and condiments. The restaurant units are all electric and designed for high-traffic spaces.

Fortune Business Insights estimates the overall drone package delivery space to be worth $51 billion by 2028.

Source: Dronedek