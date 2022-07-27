American Foods Group, LLC (AFG) has secured final backing and is ready to begin construction of its new, state-of-the-art beef harvest facility located in Warren County, Missouri. The anticipated groundbreaking will occur next month with the intent to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

The greenfield project will include a harvest floor, carcass chillers, fabrication area, rendering, further processing area, storage coolers, freezers, and loading docks. Once fully operational, it is projected to process over 2,400 cattle per day.

“The state of Missouri and the people of Warren County have been outstanding partners, and we look forward to becoming a member of their community. Consumer demand for beef is growing, and we are investing in this project to fill an industry need for additional hook space while meeting the needs of our partners, customers, and consumers,” said Steve Van Lannen, president, and COO of American Foods Group.

American Foods Group is a family-owned, U.S. beef processing company based in Green Bay, WI, with locations throughout the Midwest. They are committed to long-term growth in the cattle business and to the partners they serve.

Source: American Foods Group