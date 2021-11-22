American Foods Group, LLC (AFG) has concluded a multi-site selection process and, pending final approval, is pleased to announce that Warren County, Missouri, has been selected as the planned location of a new state-of-the-art beef processing facility.

“We have been impressed by Warren County and the potential opportunity to become a part of that community,” said AFG Executive Vice President Jim Rathke. “The process will take some time, but we feel very good about what we have seen in Warren County, Missouri.”

The Greater Warren County Economic Development Council (GWCEDC) and Warren County leaders began working with AFG in spring 2021 as the company evaluated locations in multiple states. That evaluation process made clear that Warren County is the best location for this project.

“This is a great, community-focused company that would create more than 1,300 new jobs for our region at a wage that is above the Warren County average,” said Steve Etcher, business development director for GWCEDC.

“Missouri is able to compete for projects of this magnitude because of our strong agriculture community and business-friendly economy,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As a third-generation farmer and cattleman myself, I know how beneficial having a company like American Foods Group in Warren County will be for Missouri's farmers and consumers. We are excited that Missouri is the planned location and remain committed to supporting the company as this project continues to develop in our state.”

“We are excited to welcome American Foods Group to Missouri,” said Missouri Department of Agriculture Director Chris Chinn. “We appreciate their commitment to agriculture and to Warren County. This project offers an important additional market for our producers and adds value to Missouri farms and ranches. All sectors of agriculture will benefit from this important addition to our state.”

AFG is investing in a new beef processing facility to advance U.S. beef capacity and organically expand their portfolio to align with their growth strategy. Once fully operational, it is projected to process over 2,400 cattle per day.

“The beef industry is a huge part of Missouri’s economy and locating a processing facility in Warren County makes perfect sense,” said Mike Deering, executive vice president of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association. “Bringing processing this close to cattle production reduces the costs and energy needed, and it is good for Missouri cattle producers and consumers.”

The company intends to make a final decision on the project by spring 2022 and be fully operational at the new location by the end of 2024.

The effort to bring the new AFG facility to Missouri has also included the Missouri Departments of Agriculture and Economic Development along with Greater St. Louis, Inc. and the Missouri Partnership.

Source: American Foods Group