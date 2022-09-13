American Foods Group, LLC (AFG) has broke ground on America's Heartland Packing, LLC, its new $800 million state-of-the-art beef harvest facility in Warren County, Missouri.

The 775,000 sq. ft. greenfield project will include a harvest floor, carcass chillers, fabrication area, rendering, further processing area, storage coolers, freezers, and loading docks. Once fully operational, it is projected to process over 2,400 cattle per day.

"As a third-generation farmer and cattleman myself, I am proud to welcome AFG to Missouri. This is a major development that will benefit Missouri's agricultural producers and consumers for years to come," said Governor Mike Parson. "With $94 billion contributed to our economy annually, we appreciate that agriculture is our number one industry. AFG's investment in Missouri further signals to the nation and world what we've known all along, that Missouri is the best place for companies to grow and expand. We couldn't be more excited for AFG's expansion in Missouri."

The project is expected to generate $1 billion in annual economic impact in Missouri, with the intent to be fully operational by the end of 2024.

"Today marks the start of our future in Warren County, Missouri, the addition of industry- needed hook space and fulfilling the needs of our customers, partners, and consumers for beef demand," said Steve Van Lannen, president and COO of American Foods Group.

American Foods Group is a family-owned, U.S. beef processing company based in Green Bay, WI, with locations throughout the Midwest. They are committed to long-term growth in the cattle business and to the partners they serve.

Source: American Foods Group