The team behind Star Ranch Angus beef, a Tyson Foods’ fresh meats brand, partnered with Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Chapter 150 in Corpus Christi, Texas, for its annual Purple Heart Day barbecue dinner, donating brisket for the cause. Support for the event, which took place Aug. 6, was part of the Star Ranch Angus brand’s Good Neighbor Initiative, an annual initiative which identifies opportunities to invest in and give back to communities across America.

During the event, a check was presented to the organization for $20,000, which will support DAV’s mission to keep its promise to America’s veterans.

“We are truly honored to have partnered with DAV for this event. It was a wonderful opportunity to get involved within our community and bring the Star Ranch Angus brand’s values to life,” said Britney Banuelos, fresh meats senior brand manager at Tyson Foods. “We are proud to support American veterans and will continue to look for ways to support others in the community.”

DAV is a nonprofit charity that provides a lifetime of support for veterans of all generations and their families, helping more than 1 million veterans in positive, life-changing ways each year. Last year, the organization provided more than 163,000 rides to veterans attending medical appointments and assisted in filing over 151,000 claims for benefits. In 2021, DAV-represented veterans received more than $25 billion in earned benefits. DAV’s services are offered at no cost to all generations of veterans, their families and survivors.

“We are grateful for Tyson Foods’ generous contribution to our mission and their support of the Purple Heart event in Corpus Christi,” said Marc Burgess, national adjutant and CEO of DAV. “Because of generous partners like Tyson, we are able to provide our programs and services free of charge to veterans across the country and carry out our mission each and every day.”

To learn more about Star Ranch Angus beef or find a local retailer, visit https://starranchangus.com.

Source: Star Ranch Angus