The team behind Star Ranch Angus beef, a Tyson Foods fresh meats brand, partnered with Redner’s Markets to help support educators and students during back-to-school season.

This year, the Good Neighbor Initiative has pledged a total of $8,000 to the Berks County Head Start (BCHS) program in Reading, Pa. The financial support will go to two of the program’s enrichment initiatives — the staff wellness program and student field trips.

The Berks County Head Start program is a comprehensive preschool program for families who meet the income guidelines established by the federal government. The program serves more than 500 children ages three to five in 17 locations in Berks County. BCHS services include school readiness, parent engagement, social services, health/nutrition services, mental and behavioral health support and support for children with disabilities.

“We are truly honored to partner with Redner’s Market, a valued customer. It was a wonderful opportunity to get involved with the Berks County community and bring the Star Ranch Angus brand’s values to life,” said Britney Banuelos, senior brand manager at Tyson Foods. “We are proud to support the next generation and will continue to look for ways to support others in the community.”

The brand also worked with Redner’s Markets to provide back-to-school bags for all students enrolled in BCHS. The bags included school supplies and Star Ranch Angus beef coupons, as well as healthy snacks from Redner’s.

Back-to-school bags. Credit: Tyson Foods Inc.

Additionally, the Star Ranch Angus brand worked with the Fightin’ Phils, the Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, to provide roughly 1,500 home game tickets. These tickets were utilized by various nonprofits including Berks County Special Olympics softball team, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Berks County and Olivet Boys & Girls Club.

Source: Tyson Foods Inc.