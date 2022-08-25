The Food Safety Summit Educational Advisory Board (EAB), comprising industry-leading experts across the entire food industry, is working collectively to develop the education program for the 2023 event, scheduled for May 8-11 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The EAB consists of leaders across the supply chain from food manufacturing, retail, distribution, regulators, produce, and academia. The group conducted its first meeting in July to determine the educational direction of the program and is working to develop the best possible education plan to match the needs of the evolving industry.

“I’m thrilled to be leading this incredible advisory board to help set the direction for one of the leading food safety conferences,” said Gillian Kelleher, CEO, Kelleher Consultants LLC, Chair of the FSS EAB. “We have added some of the best and brightest minds to the Educational Advisory Board. We have been working collaboratively to share innovative and timely ideas on ways to present the most up-to-date content focused on important issues.” The Food Safety Summit Educational Advisory Board is broken down into the following eight sectors:

Foodservice

Ata (Al) Baroudi, Ph.D., Vice President, Quality Assurance and Food Safety, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated

Kerry Bridges, Vice President, Food Safety, Chipotle Mexican Grill

Cindy Jiang, Senior Director of Global Food Safety Risk Management, McDonald's

Jorge Hernandez, Vice President, Quality Assurance, The Wendy's Company

Robert Prevendar, Director of Global Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Yum! Brands

Retailers

Lance Jensen, Senior Director Food Safety and Health Operations, Walmart

Mahipal Kunduru, Vice President, Quality Assurance, Topco Associates

Brian Olney, Vice President of Quality Assurance, Food Safety, and Manufacturing, Wegmans Food Markets

Glenn Stolowski, Manager Retail Quality Assurance, HEB

Michael Wood, Ph.D., Manager, Food Safety and Quality, Kroger

Jeremy Zenlea, Head Health and Safety, Office of General Council, Eg America

Manufacturing

Sharon Beals, Senior VP, Food Safety and Quality, CTI Foods

Chitsanzo Chiko Kachaje, Director of QA and Food Safety, Home Market Foods

Oscar Garrison, Senior Vice President of Food Safety, United Egg Producers

Rebecca Guzy, Director of Research, Frick's Quality Meats

Deb Kane, MS, Vice President, Food Safety, Quality, and Regulatory, J&J Snack Foods Corp.

Spir Marinakis, Vice President of Food Safety, Quality, and Technical Services, Maple Leaf Foods

Joan Menke-Schaenzer, Chief Quality Officer, Van Drunen Farms/FutureCeuticals

Eric Moorman, Ph.D., Quality Assurance Laboratory Manager, Butterball LLC

Produce

Natalie Dyenson, Vice President, Food Safety and Quality, Dole

Will Daniels, President, AgroThrive Incorporated

Drew McDonald, Vice President, Quality and Food Safety, Taylor Farms

Distribution

Ann Marie McNamara, Vice President, Food Safety and Quality for Supply Chain, Manufacturing, and Commercialization, US Foods

Nicholas Waters, Market Director, Food Safety, Sysco

Regulatory

Joseph Corby, Senior Advisor, Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO)

Tim Jackson, Senior Science Advisor for Food Safety, Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, FDA

Glenda Lewis, M.S.P.H., Director, Retail Food Protection Staff, FDA

Art Liang, M.D., M.P.H., Senior Advisor for Food Safety, CDC

Steven Mandernach, Executive Director, Association of Food and Drug Officials (AFDO)

Brendan Niemira, Ph.D., Research Leader, USDA

Academia

Lee-Ann Jaykus, Ph.D., William Neal Reynolds Distinguished Professor and NoroCORE Scientific Director, North Carolina State University

William Lachowsky, Food Safety and Education Consultant, formerly with University of Guelph

Alvin Lee, Ph.D., Director of the Center for Processing Innovation, Institute for Food Safety and Health

Donna Schaffner, M.S., Associate Director Food Safety, Quality Assurance, and Training, Rutgers University, Food Innovation Center

John Spink, Ph.D., Assistant Professor and Director, Food Fraud Initiative, Michigan State University

General

Chirag Bhatt, R.S., C.C.F.S., Director, Regulatory Affairs (Environmental Health), HS GovTech

Adrienne Blume, Editorial Director, Food Safety Magazine

Lone Jespersen, Ph.D., Principal, Cultivate SA

Hal King, Ph.D., Managing Partner, Active Food Safety

Shawn Stevens, Founder, Food Industry Consultant and Lawyer, Food Industry Counsel LLC

Plans are already being made for the 25th Annual Food Safety Summit, which will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL from Monday, May 8, through Thursday, May 11, 2023. For more information on sponsorship or exhibiting opportunities, contact Kim Hansen at hansenk@bnpmedia.com or Adam Haas at haasa@bnpmedia.com. For more information and updates for the 2023 event, visit www.foodsafetysummit.com.

The Food Safety Summit is owned and produced by Food Safety Magazine (www.food-safety.com) and BNP Media (www.bnpmedia.com), one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research.



