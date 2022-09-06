DS Smith, a sustainable packaging company, announced today that it has named Keith Tornes as managing director, paper, forestry, and recycling for North America.

Tornes, who has nearly 30 years of experience in operations and plant management in several senior global leadership roles, will be responsible for the U.S. operations that produce linerboard and corrugating medium to support the company’s integrated corrugated packaging business.

Based in Riceboro, GA, he will oversee paper production at DS Smith’s paper mills, as well as the North American recycling and forestry operations with a focus on growing DS Smith’s paper production and ensuring the delivery of high quality, high performing papers to meet changing demands in packaging and other industry sectors.

“DS Smith is recognized globally for its ambitious sustainability goals and consistently meets rising demand for innovative, easy to recycle paper-based products to replace plastic,” Tornes said. “I’m excited to combine my industry experience with DS Smith’s unique paper and packaging solutions, which serve as a solid foundation to continue to grow the business in North America.”

Tornes joins DS Smith from Sonoco, a global packaging company where he most recently served as segment manufacturing manager for protective solutions. At Sonoco, he also had 15 years in plant manager roles leading facilities in several of Sonoco’s business units, including paper and protective solutions. Before Sonoco, he was at International Paper, where he led mill operations in roles with increasing responsibility.

“I am pleased to welcome Keith to the team and believe his extensive expertise will help us continue to strengthen the vision and leadership in North America,” said DS Smith’s Niels Flierman, managing director of paper, recycling, and capex. “As head of paper, forestry and recycling, he will be a critical team member to continue carrying out our company purpose of 'Redefining packaging for a changing world.'”

Tornes graduated from Carnegie Mellon University with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering.

Source: DS Smith