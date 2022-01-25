DS Smith will be displaying its sustainable poultry packaging solution, Greencoat, at the International Production & Processing Expo in Atlanta from Jan. 25-27, as well as previewing new products in its expanding line of wax alternative and plastic replacement products.

In addition to the 100% recyclable, food-contact safe packaging solutions for protein, DS Smith will have samples of the first corrugated Styrofoam replacement cooler, BRRR Box, and Greentote, a fiber-based plastic bag replacement for supermarkets, retail and BOPIS applications.

“We’re thrilled to showcase our customer’s packaging at IPPE and congratulate them for choosing a sustainable solution like Greencoat, which helps them to reach their corporate ESG and sustainability goals,” said Adam Olson, Sales Director, Specialty Business Unit for DS Smith North America.

Greencoat, the 100% recyclable, coated wax replacement packaging solution originally developed for the poultry industry, has redefined the possibilities for packaging and supply chain performance of cold and wet products, and continues to outperform other recyclable wax-replacement solutions.

“Our deep experience in successfully developing Greencoat solutions affords us the ability to quickly respond to consumer demand for sustainable, recyclable and reusable packaging to the B2C market with our new BRRR Box and Greentote products. We’re excited to get feedback on them from attendees,” said Olson.

Visit DS Smith at IPPE, Georgia World Congress Center, Booth C12605, C Hall and BC Hall, Meat & Poultry Processing & Packaging.

DS Smith's Greencoat is a coated, water-resistant packaging solution that provides the same performance characteristics as wax coated boxes but is 100% recyclable, which eliminates wax disposal fees for customers, creates a revenue stream from recycling and decreases the amount of corrugated going to landfills, thereby reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Greencoat is USDA, CFIA, FDA and FBA certified.