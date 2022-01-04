On January 1, 2022, Miyryam Servet Mustafa was named managing director of MULTIVAC Bulgaria Production EOOD. As managing director of the company, she will now be directing the business of the Bulgarian production site in conjunction with Dr. Christian Lau, executive vice president of Manufacturing at MULTIVAC.

Mustafa completed her studies in Mechanical Engineering, and she worked in various management positions in the metal processing industry in Bulgaria, before she joined MULTIVAC. Since March 2020 she has been factory manager at MULTIVAC Bulgaria Production EOOD.

The production site at Bozhurishte, near to the capital Sofia, was put into operation in 2018. It comprises a factory building with the latest manufacturing technology and pre-assembly, as well as a Shared Ser-vices facility. The production site supplies various companies within the MULTIVAC Group. MULTIVAC is planning to significantly expand its site in Bulgaria in the near future. The appointment of Mustafa as managing director is a further step in permanently strengthening the management team onsite. The sales company for Bulgaria, with its own showroom as well as Application & Training Center, is also located on the same site.

Source: MULTIVAC Bulgaria Production EOOD



