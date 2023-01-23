A huge selection of sports paraphernalia, entertainment and historical memorabilia, VIP trips and hunting packages, jewelry and handbags, and spirit and wine packages are among the diverse selection of items that will be auctioned during the 2023 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta, Jan. 24–26.

The silent auction is presented through the collaboration of IPPE and Expo Auctions. Net proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Community Food Bank, a non-profit organization that helps more than 755,000 people obtain healthy food each year throughout metro Atlanta and North Georgia.

Separate silent auctions will take place on each day of the 2023 IPPE, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24, and ending Friday, Jan. 27. Show attendees and exhibit personnel will be able to view most of the auction items displayed on tables located on the trade show floor and level 4 of the B-Building or via the official auction website. Expo Auctions' mobile bidding platform allows bidders to participate from anywhere in the world using their smartphones.

Text notifications and communication of payment options and pick up will be sent to bid winners at the close of each day’s auction. Winning bidders, including those not attending the 2023 IPPE, will be charged for shipping their merchandise, if required.

“We are pleased to continue providing a channel through the IPPE silent auction to support the Atlanta Community Food Bank and its effort to fight hunger in Atlanta and North Georgia," said IPPE show organizers.

More information about the 2023 IPPE, including registration details and lodging, is available at www.ippexpo.org.

Sources: IPPE; AFIA; NAMI; USPOULTRY