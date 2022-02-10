As part of the effort to fight hunger, the 2022 International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) raised $34,932 for the Atlanta Community Food Bank through its ‘Giving Back to Atlanta’ campaign. The donation included $22,000 in contributions from IPPE, Hawkins Inc., Heron Innovators and WATT Global Media, with an additional $4,030 provided through contributions from Whimsical Glass and Expo Auctions and $8,902 by numerous individual donations.

“We are thankful for the continued support that IPPE and its attendees and exhibitors have given the Atlanta Community Food Bank. Contributions from these valued partners will help provide more than 125,000 meals to families in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, where one in four children face food insecurity each day,” said Ben Burgess, corporate relations manager, Atlanta Community Food Bank.

“We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the exhibitors and attendees who donated to the ‘Giving Back to Atlanta’ campaign. Your contributions will make a difference in fighting hunger in Atlanta,” said IPPE show organizers.

The feed, meat and poultry industries continue to work together to provide healthy and safe food products. Production and efficiency levels and genetic advancements have made substantial expansions in the past decade alone. However, many individuals still suffer from hunger. One in seven Americans, and an estimated 755,000 people in metro Atlanta, rely on food pantries and meal service programs to feed their families each year.

Sponsored by the U.S. Poultry & Egg Association (USPOULTRY), American Feed Industry Association (AFIA) and North American Meat Institute (NAMI), IPPE is the world's largest annual animal food, meat and poultry industry event of its kind.

Source: IPPE